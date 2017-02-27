More lane closures planned as Boling ...

More lane closures planned as Boling Bridge work continues

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Lane closures on Boling Bridge will take place from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as part of work on a replacement for the bridge. Overnight single-lane closures are set this week as work continues on the Boling Bridge replacement on Dawsonville Highway/Ga.

