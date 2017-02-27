Lee Co. Autism Resource and Advocacy host Special Needs Expo Saturday
A number of vendors and professionals will be on hand to provide resources to special needs families, caregivers, teachers and nurses. The expo will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LCARA headquarters located at 601 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801.
