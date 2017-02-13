Hal Moore and Mel Gibson
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Harold "Hal" Moore has died after suffering a stroke, according to Opelika-Auburn News . Moore, who was two days from celebrating his 95th birthday, was said to have suffered a stroke last week, according to one of his children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|23 hr
|Bataski
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Sun
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|2
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan 23
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC