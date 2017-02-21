East Alabama man found guilty of murdering longtime friend
According to OAnow.com , Robert Orr was found guilty Friday afternoon on murder charges for the killing of Josh Peek. The jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating for more than eight hours over two days at the Lee County T.K. Davis Justice Center in Opelika.
