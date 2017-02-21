East Alabama man found guilty of murd...

East Alabama man found guilty of murdering longtime friend

Saturday Feb 18

According to OAnow.com , Robert Orr was found guilty Friday afternoon on murder charges for the killing of Josh Peek. The jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating for more than eight hours over two days at the Lee County T.K. Davis Justice Center in Opelika.

