Daytime lane closures set for Thursday on Boling Bridge
Single-lane closures are set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday as work continues on the Boling Bridge replacement on Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 at the Hall-Forsyth county line.
