Bargain Hunt opening new stores in Alabama
The discount retailer is opening a 28,000-square-foot store at the Southland Plaza shopping center on Sixth Avenue in Decatur. It will be the chain's fourth Bargain Hunt in North Alabama and seventh statewide.
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|3
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan 27
|Bataski
|5
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Jan 26
|Dell Gamble
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 26
|Tommy Mangham
|2
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan 23
|Dell Gamble
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
