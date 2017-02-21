Auburn man faces kidnapping, assault ...

Auburn man faces kidnapping, assault charges

Wednesday Feb 22

An Auburn man is facing numerous charges including kidnapping after a woman was found unresponsive inside a car in an Opelika parking lot. According to the Auburn Police Department, David R. Brewer II, 35 of Auburn, is charged with kidnapping second degree, assault third degree and reckless endangerment.

