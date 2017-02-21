Auburn man faces kidnapping, assault charges
An Auburn man is facing numerous charges including kidnapping after a woman was found unresponsive inside a car in an Opelika parking lot. According to the Auburn Police Department, David R. Brewer II, 35 of Auburn, is charged with kidnapping second degree, assault third degree and reckless endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC