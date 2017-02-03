Auburn Ag Hall of Honor is Feb. 9

The Auburn University Agricultural Alumni Association will honor five men who majorly impacted Alabama agriculture during the 2017 Alabama Agriculture Hall of Honor banquet Feb. 9 at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel and Conference Center. 2017 Hall of Honor inductees are L.O. Bishop of Cherokee, production honoree; Edgar "Eddie" Aldridge of Hoover, agribusiness honoree; and education/government inductee Benjamin Hajek of Auburn.

