At least two tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Alabama
Weather service survey teams said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Montgomery County, and a second EF-0 struck Covington County in south Alabama. Storm damage was also reported around the Hartford and Slocomb areas in Geneva County in southeast Alabama, but the weather service in Tallahassee, Fla., had not made public any plans for storm surveys in those areas.
