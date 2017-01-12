Winter weather conditions won't affect Auburn and Opelika city schools
Since no freezing rain or snow is predicted for the Lee County area prior to midnight Friday evening school will remain open. Any trips planned for Friday, Jan. 6 or Saturday, Jan. 7 outside of Lee County, north of I-85, should be canceled, according to Lee County Emergency Management Agency.
