Tornado Warning issued for Lee County until
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Lee County, including the city's of Auburn and Opelika, and Auburn University until 2:15 p.m. We recommend taking cover now. The NWS has also issued a TORNADO WATCH for multiple counties in the WSFA viewing area until 7 p.m. Central.
