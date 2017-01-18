Tornado Warning issued for Lee County...

Tornado Warning issued for Lee County until

Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Lee County, including the city's of Auburn and Opelika, and Auburn University until 2:15 p.m. We recommend taking cover now. The NWS has also issued a TORNADO WATCH for multiple counties in the WSFA viewing area until 7 p.m. Central.

Local Gossip (Oct '13) 5 hr Medic_5922 6
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... 5 hr Dell Gamble 1
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
