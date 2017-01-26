Rolling roadblock planned for stretch...

Rolling roadblock planned for stretch of I-85 Tuesday

Tuesday Jan 24

Motorists who use Interstate 85 near Auburn and Opelika need to be aware of a 'rolling roadblock' that will be implemented by the Alabama Department of Transportation Tuesday. ALDOT says the rolling roadblock will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in both directions of the interstate from exits 51 through 58 .

