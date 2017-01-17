Opelika sewing group provides hope, o...

Opelika sewing group provides hope, one stitch at a time

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Washington Times

On every second Monday of the month, East Alabama Medical Center 's education center is filled with conversations, needle, thread, sewing machines, fabric and the will to help others get through an illness, one stitch at a time. A sewing group, a part of the EAMC 's Auxiliary, meets to design gifts and instill optimism in hospital patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Dec 29 Medic_5922 4
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 14
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Lee County was issued at January 21 at 6:50PM CST

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC