Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police say he went into the Liberty gas station on Pepperell Parkway on Sunday, Jan.22 demanding money from the register. The suspect was described as a black man, around 5'8,", 150 pounds and he was last seen wearing a blue bandana, black hoodie, and dark colored pants.

