Opelika police releases names of children killed in house fire
OPELIKA, AL A press conference was held Friday afternoon to discuss the three children who died in a mobile home fire in Opelika on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of South Long Street around 4:20 p.m. Opelika fire personnel rescued five children from the burning structure and EAMC EMS rushed them to East Alabama Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 2
|Big dee
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Dec 29
|Medic_5922
|4
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC