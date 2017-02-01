Opelika police looking for log truck ...

Opelika police looking for log truck driver who fled scene of accident

Friday Jan 27

OPELIKA, AL Opelika police need your help finding a log truck driver who fled the scene after logs flooded the roadway, injuring multiple people. On Tuesday, Jan 24 at around 5:30 p.m., Opelika police responded to an accident with injuries on Marvyn Pkwy.

Opelika, AL

