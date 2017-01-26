Opelika plans to build new multi-million dollar fire station headquarters

Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather is excited about a brand new $2.9 million fire station headquarters but says it'll be hard to say goodbye to more than five decades of memories made at the current Fire Station 1, built in 1961. "There's been a lot of memories here at the first station not just for me a lot of workers had come and worked and retired here so we will miss the location next to the bridge over the railroad tracks, but we are looking forward to the new one and we are excited about that," said Chief Prather.

