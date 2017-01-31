Opelika man arrested in connection to Auburn woman's murder
Derrick Antavis Oliver, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police say Oliver was dating Minnie Lee, 24, and the shooting allegedly occurred following an altercation between the two in front of a residence on Lunsford Drive in Auburn.
