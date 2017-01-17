Opelika community unites at prayer vigil for children who died in house fire
Organizers say 9-year-old Keiyonna Core was taken off a ventilator Sunday and is breathing on her own, but her 3-year-old brother Bryson remains on life support. "It's gonna take faith from this point forward for this mother and for this community to believe that we're going to get through this.
