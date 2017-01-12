Multiple injuries reported in Opelika...

Multiple injuries reported in Opelika house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Investigators with the Opelika Police Department confirm multiple people were rescued from a house fire Thursday afternoon, and that they are multiple injuries. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Dec 29 Medic_5922 4
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 14
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC