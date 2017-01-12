Multiple children injured in Opelika fire
Multiple children were injured after a mobile home caught on fire in Opelika on Thursday afternoon, according to Opelika police. Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 2
|Big dee
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Dec 29
|Medic_5922
|4
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC