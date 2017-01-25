Lee County assesses damage after confirmed EF-1 tornadoes
On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Opelika along 3rd Avenue on Sunday. The tornado had a path three miles long, was on the ground for seven minutes, and produced winds up to 90 miles per hour.
