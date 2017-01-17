Lee Co. to open alternative shelter locations in anticipation of severe weather
Lee County EMA officials announced on Friday that alternate shelter locations will be open this weekend for anyone who is looking to seek shelter during any potential severe weather threats. The Southern Union State Community College tornado shelter in Opelika will be open this weekend.
