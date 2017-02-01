Lawmakers hear improvement plans from...

Lawmakers hear improvement plans from education officials

Lawmakers today heard broad goals for improvement from K-12 and community college officials at budget hearings in Montgomery, but little about how much money it would take to reach those goals. Alabama K-12 superintendent Michael Sentance told lawmakers "we're very far from where we need to be," and acknowledged no strategic plan exists to improve student achievement.

