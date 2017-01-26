Fourth child dies following Opelika h...

Fourth child dies following Opelika house fire

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms that 3-year-old Bryson Core died from complications of his injuries Friday night at the Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. Funerals for 11-year-old Zakihia, 7-year-old Atira, and 5-year-old Karmina Core were held January 20 at Greater Peace Baptist Church.

