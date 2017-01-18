18 dead amid reported tornadoes, othe...

18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Debris lies on the ground at the home of Ellen Green and Johnny Green on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Opelika, Ala. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Gossip (Oct '13) 8 hr Medic_5922 6
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... 8 hr Dell Gamble 1
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC