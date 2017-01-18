18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Debris lies on the ground at the home of Ellen Green and Johnny Green on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Opelika, Ala. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|8 hr
|Medic_5922
|6
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|8 hr
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 2
|Big dee
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC