We're live in Opelika on Today in Alabama where they're about to party like it's 1899

Good Wednesday morning! Coming up on Today in Alabama we're heading to Opelika where they're setting the clocks back to 1899 today. Our Bethany Davis is live in Opelika where the annual Victorian Front Porch Tour is about to get underway, kicking off the 23rd year of the tradition! She's talking to the man who oversees the tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.