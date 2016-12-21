Walters named as new Kennett Library Director
The Board of Trustees of the Kennett Library announced Monday that it had selected the replacement for long-time director Donna Murray, who resigned earlier this year. Last Tuesday, at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the Kennett Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Megan Walters as the Library Director.
