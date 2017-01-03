Police: Shoplifter pepper-sprayed T.J. Maxx officer while fleeing store

A man accused of shoplifting from the T.J. Maxx on Whittlesey Boulevard on Dec. 9 pepper-sprayed an officer who tried to arrest the woman who authorities identified as his accomplice, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Antonius Tykeo Bridges, 24, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of theft by shoplifting.

