Phenix City man identified in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL A Phenix City man died following a crash on Marvyn Parkway at the intersection of Crawford Road on Monday at 12:15 p.m. According to police, a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided into each other and the motorcyclist, identified as 53-year-old Philip Alexander, died as a result of the crash. The investigation is still in the very early stages.

