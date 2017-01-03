Phenix City man identified in deadly ...

Phenix City man identified in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL A Phenix City man died following a crash on Marvyn Parkway at the intersection of Crawford Road on Monday at 12:15 p.m. According to police, a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided into each other and the motorcyclist, identified as 53-year-old Philip Alexander, died as a result of the crash. The investigation is still in the very early stages.

