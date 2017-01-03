Opelika Man, 28, identified in single-vehicle deadly crash
OPELIKA, AL A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old man early Monday morning in the 300 block of Cusseta Road in front of Storybook Farms. Opelika Police Units along with Fire and Rescue Units of the Opelika Fire Department responded and located the crash scene.
