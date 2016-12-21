Opelika firefighter receives top honor for risking his life to save a man

Noah Allmond, who went into a burning building without any water to save a man's life, has been named the Firefighter of the Year in Opelika, Ala. According to a report on the City of Opelika's website, a call came in Jan. 12 at 2:16 a.m. about a structure fire on South 4th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.