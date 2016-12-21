Opelika firefighter receives top honor for risking his life to save a man
Noah Allmond, who went into a burning building without any water to save a man's life, has been named the Firefighter of the Year in Opelika, Ala. According to a report on the City of Opelika's website, a call came in Jan. 12 at 2:16 a.m. about a structure fire on South 4th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Dec 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC