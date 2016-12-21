In Alabama, we give judges the power ...

In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods

There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods.

By Marc D. Greenwood, a certified paralegal and freelance writer. His credits include: Sports Illustrated, Anniston Star, Alex City Outlook, Opelika-Auburn News, Nursing Spectrum, New Wineskins, and A Cup of Comfort: For the Christian Soul A system granting judges unchallenged authority to change a jury imposed life sentence to a death sentence, or change a jury imposed death sentence to a life sentence.

Dell Gamble

Manassas, VA

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
There's no doubt that judge Walker of Lee County thinks he's a God. He overrides every life sentence that juries hand down and change them to the death penalty. Almost a 100% record.

That's just something to read about for most citizens. But those same citizens are with ones that want to whine and cry over a traffic ticket.

Personally I'm very sick of it. If Alabama will not overturn judicial overrides the night should say term limits for judges so if I do not become setting gods.
