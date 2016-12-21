Homicide rate triples in Lee Co. from...

Homicide rate triples in Lee Co. from 2015 to 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

As 2016 winds down the Lee County's Coroner says based on his death certificates, the homicide rate has tripled, making 2016 the worst year he's experienced in his 18 year career. "We are trying to combat it by more of a presence in the street, more uniformed officers and more patrol cars on the street to be as visible as possible," said Chief John McEachern with the Opelika Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic... Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec 9 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 14
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC