Homicide rate triples in Lee Co. from 2015 to 2016

As 2016 winds down the Lee County's Coroner says based on his death certificates, the homicide rate has tripled, making 2016 the worst year he's experienced in his 18 year career. "We are trying to combat it by more of a presence in the street, more uniformed officers and more patrol cars on the street to be as visible as possible," said Chief John McEachern with the Opelika Police Department.

