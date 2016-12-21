Couple collects bikes to donate to Au...

Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Police Dept. Toy Drive

There are 1 comment on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from Monday Dec 12, titled Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Police Dept. Toy Drive. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

Their story began when WTVM's Elizabeth White learned the Auburn Public Safety Toy Drive needed a lot more bikes for the 200 children they serve every year at Christmas. The response was overwhelming.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dell Gamble

Manassas, VA

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Most of those bikes were stolenÃ¯Â¿Â¼
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Dec 9 Will Dockery 1
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 3
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 14
News Inmate who escaped Hamilton facility on Friday ... Nov '16 Tommy Mangham 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC