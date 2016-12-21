Convicted Alabama House Speaker Hubbard had a Hillary Clinton-style private server
Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard answers questions from Deputy Attorney General Matt Hart during his trial, Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. Hubbard faces 23 felony ethics charges accusing him of using his political positions to make money and seek financial favors, investments and employment from lobbyists and people with business before the Alabama Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Dec 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC