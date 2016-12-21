Alabama man sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

A federal judge has sentenced a 25-year-old Alabama man to 10 years for child exploitation and for crossing state lines to engage in sexual activity with a minor. U.S. Attorney Felicia C. Adams of the Northern District of Mississippi said in a news release that Wesley Scott Greene, of Opelika, Alabama, will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration.

