Alabama man sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation
A federal judge has sentenced a 25-year-old Alabama man to 10 years for child exploitation and for crossing state lines to engage in sexual activity with a minor. U.S. Attorney Felicia C. Adams of the Northern District of Mississippi said in a news release that Wesley Scott Greene, of Opelika, Alabama, will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration.
