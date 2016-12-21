2 found guilty of murder from 2013 Auburn karaoke bar shooting
LEE COUNTY, AL Two men were found guilty of murder and attempted murder following the 2013 shooting death of an Opelika man. Shamon Williams and Shatarious Cobb will be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2017.
