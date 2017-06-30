US-41, US-45, M-26 concrete repairs to start July 10
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $2.8 million for asphalt resurfacing; concrete pavement, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramp repair; concrete joint repair; and pavement markings on 6 miles of roadway at various locations on US-41, US-45, and M-26 in the village of Ontonagon, Chassell, and the city of Houghton in Ontonagon and Houghton counties.
