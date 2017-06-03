Mayer addresses 26 Ontonagon graduates
Eighteen years ago, Ben Mayer sat where the 26 Ontonagon Area 2017 graduates sat Friday night in the Ontonagon gym. Mayer, who teaches band, history and coaches the Gladiator football team, was selected by the class to be the commencement speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.
