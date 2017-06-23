Board of commissioners asks Corps for emergency dredging
The Ontonagon County Board of Commissioners will ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for emergency dredging of the Ontonagon Harbor. Scott Roehm told the board a lake freighter loaded with materials for road construction was unable to enter the harbor and unload because of a shoal 50 yards out in Lake Superior at the river's mouth.
