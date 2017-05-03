Ontonagon voters reject school millag...

Ontonagon voters reject school millage, Rockland measures pass

Ontonagon - County voters rejected an Ontonagon Area School request for a renewal of the district's sinking fund, voting 367 to 323 against the proposal on Tuesday's ballot. The measure - which only 46.8 percent of voters supported in the polls - would have provided funds to update original equipment and fixtures as needed in the 50 year old building.

