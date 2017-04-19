Scholarship Foundation continues miss...

Scholarship Foundation continues mission of funding Ontonagon college students

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Globe

Ontonagon - Thirty-three years ago the Ontonagon Area Scholarship Foundation presented its first scholarship award of $500 to a graduate of the class of 1984. Since that time the foundation has granted $340,000 to 602 graduates from the Ontonagon Area Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontonagon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing daughter (Oct '16) Oct '16 Susanlewis 1
News Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales (Oct '16) Oct '16 looking back 1
art's bar (Oct '09) Jul '16 Stephenie 5
Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11) May '15 Sneaky Pete 26
News This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15) May '15 Read more at SooT... 1
News Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14) Nov '14 culys 1
News The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14) Oct '14 DGC 2
See all Ontonagon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontonagon Forum Now

Ontonagon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ontonagon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ontonagon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC