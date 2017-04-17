NRC members to field questions live on 'Ask the DNR' Thursday on WNMU-TV13
The Upper Peninsula's two representatives serving on the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will answer viewer questions live Thursday night on "Ask the DNR," broadcast on WNMU-TV13. NRC Chairman John Matonich of Bessemer and Commissioner J.R. Richardson of Ontonagon will be available for the full hour-long program, which will air live at 8 p.m. EDT, Thursday April 20. The NRC is a 7-member panel appointed by the governor as the rule-making body for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
