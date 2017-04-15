Aspirus completes Ontonagon Hospital ...

Aspirus completes Ontonagon Hospital expansion project

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Globe

The state-of-the-art 8,210-square-foot expansion and in-patient unit renovation drew praises from residents as they toured the facility, which fully enhances and expands emergency care for Ontonagon County and the region. Charlotte Mallotte, who came to Ontonagon in 1974 and worked 25 years as a nurse, including the emergency room at Ontonagon , called the new facility "beautiful."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontonagon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing daughter (Oct '16) Oct '16 Susanlewis 1
News Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales (Oct '16) Oct '16 looking back 1
art's bar (Oct '09) Jul '16 Stephenie 5
Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11) May '15 Sneaky Pete 26
News This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15) May '15 Read more at SooT... 1
News Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14) Nov '14 culys 1
News The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14) Oct '14 DGC 2
See all Ontonagon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontonagon Forum Now

Ontonagon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ontonagon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Ontonagon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC