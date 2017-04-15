Aspirus completes Ontonagon Hospital expansion project
The state-of-the-art 8,210-square-foot expansion and in-patient unit renovation drew praises from residents as they toured the facility, which fully enhances and expands emergency care for Ontonagon County and the region. Charlotte Mallotte, who came to Ontonagon in 1974 and worked 25 years as a nurse, including the emergency room at Ontonagon , called the new facility "beautiful."
