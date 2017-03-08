Ontonagon County named best value in ...

Ontonagon County named best value in Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Globe

Ontonagon - Ontonagon County is the place to get the "most bang for the buck" in Michigan, according to study by Smart Asset, a financial technology company. In addition to property taxes, the study analyzed the quality of local schools and the local crime rate of every county to determine where people were seeing the most value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontonagon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing daughter Oct '16 Susanlewis 1
News Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales Oct '16 looking back 1
art's bar (Oct '09) Jul '16 Stephenie 5
Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11) May '15 Sneaky Pete 26
News This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15) May '15 Read more at SooT... 1
News Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14) Nov '14 culys 1
News The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14) Oct '14 DGC 2
See all Ontonagon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontonagon Forum Now

Ontonagon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ontonagon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ontonagon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC