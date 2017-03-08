Ontonagon County named best value in Michigan
Ontonagon - Ontonagon County is the place to get the "most bang for the buck" in Michigan, according to study by Smart Asset, a financial technology company. In addition to property taxes, the study analyzed the quality of local schools and the local crime rate of every county to determine where people were seeing the most value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.
Add your comments below
