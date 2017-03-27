Ontonagon Area Schools holds inaugural job fair

Ontonagon - Jim Bobula, Ontonagon Area School superintendant, called the first job fair held at the school Friday a "good success and a great start," in showing young people and the community that there are jobs available if you have the right skills. Junior and senior young people from the schools of the Gogebic Ontonagon Intermediate School District and the public attended the fair with 28 business venders explaining what they have to offer in the way of employment.

