Ontonagon Area Schools holds inaugural job fair
Ontonagon - Jim Bobula, Ontonagon Area School superintendant, called the first job fair held at the school Friday a "good success and a great start," in showing young people and the community that there are jobs available if you have the right skills. Junior and senior young people from the schools of the Gogebic Ontonagon Intermediate School District and the public attended the fair with 28 business venders explaining what they have to offer in the way of employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.
Add your comments below
Ontonagon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing daughter
|Oct '16
|Susanlewis
|1
|Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales
|Oct '16
|looking back
|1
|art's bar (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Stephenie
|5
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11)
|May '15
|Sneaky Pete
|26
|This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15)
|May '15
|Read more at SooT...
|1
|Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|culys
|1
|The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|DGC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontonagon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC