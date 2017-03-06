Fire damages Ontonagon home Saturday
The Ontonagon Village Fire Department was called at 6:44 p.m. to the Sue Austin's home on the Rockland Road when neighbors spotted the fire. Austin was not at home at the time of the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontonagon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing daughter
|Oct '16
|Susanlewis
|1
|Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales
|Oct '16
|looking back
|1
|art's bar (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Stephenie
|5
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11)
|May '15
|Sneaky Pete
|26
|This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15)
|May '15
|Read more at SooT...
|1
|Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|culys
|1
|The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|DGC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontonagon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC