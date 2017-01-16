Ontonagon native to represent Navy at...

Ontonagon native to represent Navy at inauguration ceremony

Ontonagon - While several Ontonagon High School students will be attending the upcoming 58th presidential inauguration ceremony, another native son will be attending too but in an official capacity. Chief Petty Officer Colin H. Castle has been assigned to the Navy contingent of military personnel lining the presidential inauguration parade route in Washington, D.C. He is to be stationed in the front row along Pennsylvania Ave. near the Trump International Hotel, and he will have an "up close" view of President-elect Donald Trump as the parade travels to and from the Capitol building.

