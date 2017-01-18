Ontonagon board continues to move forward with land bank committee
Ontonagon - David Nykanen, brother to chairmen Carl Nykanen and the newest member of the Ontonagon County Board of Commissioners, took his seat Tuesday after being sworn in before the meeting. The board previously appointed members to a land bank committee with intentions of joining the land bank project.
