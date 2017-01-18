Ontonagon board continues to move for...

Ontonagon board continues to move forward with land bank committee

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Daily Globe

Ontonagon - David Nykanen, brother to chairmen Carl Nykanen and the newest member of the Ontonagon County Board of Commissioners, took his seat Tuesday after being sworn in before the meeting. The board previously appointed members to a land bank committee with intentions of joining the land bank project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontonagon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing daughter Oct '16 Susanlewis 1
News Larry Chabot's Twelve True Soo Tales Oct '16 looking back 1
art's bar (Oct '09) Jul '16 Stephenie 5
Debate: Gay Marriage - Ontonagon, MI (Apr '11) May '15 Sneaky Pete 26
News This Day in U.P. Weather History (May '15) May '15 Read more at SooT... 1
News Michigan's Upper Peninsula got over a foot of s... (Nov '14) Nov '14 culys 1
News The Day Ontonagon Burned: August 25, 1896 (Aug '14) Oct '14 DGC 2
See all Ontonagon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontonagon Forum Now

Ontonagon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ontonagon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Ontonagon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC